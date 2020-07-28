Baker to return as Astros manager in 2021

Dusty Baker is sticking around.

Houston Astros general manager James Click announced on Tuesday that the club had exercised the 2021 option on the veteran manager.

Baker, 71, took over managerial duties in the January when A.J. Hinch was fired in the wake of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros are the fifth club helmed by Baker after the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals.

Prior to 2020, Baker had amassed a record of 1863-1636 (.532) over 22 seasons.

Baker was named National League Manager of the Year on three occasions (1993, 1997 and 2000).

As a player, Baker played in 2,039 career games over 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Giants and Oakland Athletics.

Twice named an All-Star, Baker won the 1981 World Series as a member of the Dodgers.

The Astros also announced 2021 options were picked up on pitching coach Brent Strom and third-base coach Gary Pettis.