It looks like we have another NFL coaching change.

The #Texans are firing coach David Culley, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans are firing head coach David Culley after just one season at the helm.

Culley guided the Texans to a 4-13 record with Davis Mills starting the majority of the games at quarterback. Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson did not play a snap for the team in 2020, while veteran Tyrod Taylor also played in six games.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Culley was only guaranteed two years of money upon his hiring last year.

