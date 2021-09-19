Texans QB Taylor will not return to game against Browns

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has left Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and will not return.

Taylor was injured in the second quarter after he ran for a touchdown to give the Texans a 14-7 lead. Taylor limped off the field after the play and will not return.

Tyrod Taylor is out today with a hamstring injury. https://t.co/fp4FkGSSCZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

The 32-year-old threw for 291 yards with two touchdown passes in Week 1's victory of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Davis Mills replaced Taylor for Sunday's matchup.