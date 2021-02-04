After triumphing through the most unique season in the history of the National Football League due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s nearly time to crown the 2020 season’s champion.

TSN, CTV, and RDS are your home for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, which pits reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) against four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and the host-city Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5).

Will the new kid on the block, Mahomes, add to his already impressive career resume? Or will arguably the greatest NFL player of all-time, Brady, build upon his record six-Super Bowl victories?

The Chiefs edged the Buccaneers 27-24 in Week 12, but will they come out triumphant again with the world tuning in?

