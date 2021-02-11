The projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is set to take the field Friday morning, and you can watch the action on TSN.

Tune in to TSN2 Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT to watch the Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and are expected to select Lawrence, which would mean he'd play for new NFL coach Urban Meyer.

Lawrence, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects in America in 2018.

He passed for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns as a freshman for the Clemson Tigers, with a perfect 15-0 record capped off by a College Football Championship win over Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He would take Clemson back to the championship game the following season, falling short to the Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.

Lawrence finished second in Heisman voting in 2020, and was named ACC Player of the Year.

The Pro Day for Lawrence will come before he undergoes a left labrum repair that is not expected to affect his readiness for the 2021 season.

Lawrence is expected to be fully recovered before NFL training camps open.

The quarterback will not partake in Clemson’s Pro Day in March. Meaning this will be the final time team’s get to assess the 21-year-old.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person workouts held at the NFL Combine this year. Instead, any workouts will take place during individual Pro Days on college campuses.