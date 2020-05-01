Potential hub cities for a possible NHL return this spring and summer have started submitting proposals to the league after the NHL provided the cities with a list of detailed criteria needed to be met in order to host games, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Hub cities have begun submitting proposals to the NHL, following detailed criteria asked for by the league (details below). Testing is going to be a big issue to get sorted out and the process is underway. More substantive talks planned for next week between the Oilers and AHS. pic.twitter.com/A1pgrI7n3r — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 1, 2020

AHS has expressed an openness to work with the Oilers to try and find solutions. There are more talks planned for next week and they will dive into much greater detail on what may be possible. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 1, 2020

Areas of concern include how to deal with dressing rooms, practice facilities, treatment facilities, gym areas, broadcast facilities, hotel space, transportation and regional COVID-19 protocols.

Another major issue going forward is the accessibility for testing players and staff for the coronavirus.

Rishaug notes that Alberta Health Services are willing to work with the Edmonton Oilers in an attempt to find solutions with more talks between the two sides slated for next week.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said on Friday that the city would be open to helping the NHL finish their season, but it's not on the top of their priority list.