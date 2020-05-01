2h ago
Hub cities begin submitting proposals to NHL
Potential hub cities for a possible NHL return this spring and summer have started submitting proposals to the league after the NHL provided the cities with a list of detailed criteria needed to be met in order to host games, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
TSN.ca Staff
Areas of concern include how to deal with dressing rooms, practice facilities, treatment facilities, gym areas, broadcast facilities, hotel space, transportation and regional COVID-19 protocols.
Another major issue going forward is the accessibility for testing players and staff for the coronavirus.
Rishaug notes that Alberta Health Services are willing to work with the Edmonton Oilers in an attempt to find solutions with more talks between the two sides slated for next week.
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said on Friday that the city would be open to helping the NHL finish their season, but it's not on the top of their priority list.