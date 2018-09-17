Hughes leads the pack in TSN Hockey's pre-season draft ranking

By Bob McKenzie

A centre with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, Jack Hughes is the top prospect in TSN Hockey's pre-season draft ranking.



Outside of the 2017 draft year where Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick were available, we’ve had a recent run where there's been a clear-cut, identifiable, virtually unanimous No. 1 guy in the rankings.



Rasmus Dahlin, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid went No. 1 wire-to-wire in their draft years, and there’s no doubt who is the top prize in what 10 out of 10 scouts surveyed call the ‘Jack Hughes Draft.’



What's interesting about Hughes is he comes in as a different sized package than a lot of the other No. 1 prospects. Dahlin, McDavid and Matthews are big guys who are well over six feet. At 5-foot-10, 168-pounds, Hughes is a lot closer to Patrick Kane dimensions in terms of physical stature for a No. 1 overall pick. Think Kane, Mitch Marner and Clayton Keller - some of the smaller, more dynamic players in the National Hockey League.



Hughes has an unbelievable ‘wow’ factor – he can really skate, makes everyone on the ice better and a playmaker who has the ability to score goals and is absolutely dynamic and tenacious on the puck. Hughes has tremendous potential and the ability to be a game-changer - in-game and for the franchise that gets him.

