1h ago
Hughes leads the pack in TSN Hockey's pre-season draft ranking
Bob McKenzie's Pre-Season Draft Ranking Show
By Bob McKenzie
A centre with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, Jack Hughes is the top prospect in TSN Hockey's pre-season draft ranking.
Outside of the 2017 draft year where Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick were available, we’ve had a recent run where there's been a clear-cut, identifiable, virtually unanimous No. 1 guy in the rankings.
Rasmus Dahlin, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid went No. 1 wire-to-wire in their draft years, and there’s no doubt who is the top prize in what 10 out of 10 scouts surveyed call the ‘Jack Hughes Draft.’
What's interesting about Hughes is he comes in as a different sized package than a lot of the other No. 1 prospects. Dahlin, McDavid and Matthews are big guys who are well over six feet. At 5-foot-10, 168-pounds, Hughes is a lot closer to Patrick Kane dimensions in terms of physical stature for a No. 1 overall pick. Think Kane, Mitch Marner and Clayton Keller - some of the smaller, more dynamic players in the National Hockey League.
Hughes has an unbelievable ‘wow’ factor – he can really skate, makes everyone on the ice better and a playmaker who has the ability to score goals and is absolutely dynamic and tenacious on the puck. Hughes has tremendous potential and the ability to be a game-changer - in-game and for the franchise that gets him.
TSN Hockey's Top 20 is available on our DraftCentre page on TSN.ca and TSN's mobile site.
The Top 20
1. Jack Hughes
Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 5'10 | 168 lbs. | May 14, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP60
-
G40
-
PTS116
-
+/-+49
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Outstanding skill with a fantastic imagination, a determined spirit and an electrifying presence.
2. Dylan Cozens
Centre | Lethbridge (WHL) | 6'3 | 181 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP57
-
G22
-
PTS53
-
+/--6
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
He plays with skill. He plays with power. He plays with will. He wants to leave his imprint on the game in every single square inch of ice surface.
3. Kaapo Kakko
Left Wing | Turku (Sm Liiga) | 6'2 | 194 lbs. | Feb. 13, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP38
-
G25
-
PTS55
-
+/-+13
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
High-end skill with the excellent sense that allows him to adapt to any linemate and any situation. He's unique in that he's a winger who can play centre.
4. Vasili Podkolzin
Right Wing | St. Petersburg (MHL) | 6'1 | 183 lbs. | Jun. 24, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP21
-
G13
-
PTS30
-
+/-N/A
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
He's involved in every part of the game in all situations. Skilled, smart, driven and has the ability to take his game to a level above that required.
5. Kirby Dach
Centre | Saskatoon (WHL) | 6'3 | 199 lbs. | Jan. 21, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP52
-
G7
-
PTS46
-
+/--10
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Excellent skill with an ease to his game. He is growing more into a player that is capable of overwhelming opponents and having a significant impact.
6. Bowen Byram
Left Defence | Vancouver (WHL) | 6'1 | 191 lbs. | Jun. 13, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP60
-
G6
-
PTS27
-
+/--3
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Excellent skater with an economy to his game because of his feel and sense.Effective in every zone and can play the big minutes along with the important minutes.
7. Philip Broberg
Left Defence | AIK (SWE-AIs) | 6'2 3/4 | 199 lbs. | Jul. 31, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP48
-
G7
-
PTS20
-
+/-+8
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Outstanding skater who does it defensively, offensively and in transition with the ability to impact the game in all aspects.
8. Raphael Lavoie
Right Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 192 lbs. | Sept. 25, 2000
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP68
-
G30
-
PTS63
-
+/-+10
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
A stealth shooter who is able to find the space at the right times to be a threat and take full advantage of opportunities.
9. Peyton Krebs
Left Wing | Kootenay (WHL) | 5'11 1/4 | 180 lbs. | Jan. 26, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G17
-
PTS54
-
+/--22
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Highly competitive with a relentless determination and finds ways to make contributions in all areas of the game.
10. Ryan Suzuki
Centre | Barrie (OHL) | 6'0 1/4 | 178 lbs. | May. 28, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP64
-
G14
-
PTS44
-
+/-+15
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Excellent sense and feel for situations and is able to make the plays that create opportunities. Very good skills and plays with a real confidence.
11. Matthew Robertson
Left Defence | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'3 | 201 lbs. | Mar. 9, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G7
-
PTS24
-
+/--18
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Excellent skater who can close defensively and take the puck into positions where the team gains advantages. Has a physical element to his game.
12. Alex Turcotte
Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 186 lbs. | Feb. 26, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP58
-
G18
-
PTS63
-
+/-+27
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Versatile and has the sense to make plays at centre or on the wing. Very good in tight spaces and has a quick mind to recognize opportunities and execute.
13. Cam York
Left Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 5'10 3/4 | 163 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP59
-
G8
-
PTS38
-
+/-+27
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Very smooth with an effortless skating style and a calm poise about him when he has the puck. Vision and hand skills to be productive inside the offensive blue line.
14. Alex Newhook
Centre | Victoria (BCHL) | 5'10 1/4 | 190 lbs. | Jan. 28, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP45
-
G22
-
PTS66
-
+/-N/A
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Very smart with the ability to make plays and create offence. More quick than fast, but has a cat-like ability to make things happen quickly.
15. Matthew Boldy
Left Wing | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 175 lbs. | Apr. 5, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP62
-
G29
-
PTS76
-
+/-+25
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Has very good skills with an excellent shot and release. Imposes himself and makes the game hard for opponents defending him because of skill, sense and power.
16. Arthur Kaliyev
Right Wing | Hamilton (OHL) | 6'1 1/4 | 190 lbs. | Jan. 26, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP68
-
G31
-
PTS48
-
+/-+17
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Scoring winger who can beat defenders with speed. He drives the net and is hard to deter because he has the size and the hands to score in many ways.
17. Matvei Guskov
Centre | London (OHL) | 6'1 | 161 lbs. | Jan. 30, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP8
-
G1
-
PTS3
-
+/-+2
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
His approach to playing is simple - find the straight line to get to advantageous positions. Smart wih good skills and has a fierce determination about him.
18. Cole Caufield
Left Wing | USA NTDP (USHL) | 5'6 | 150 lbs. | Jan. 2, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP59
-
G54
-
PTS80
-
+/-+35
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Elite goal scorer who always shows up at the right time in the right places and never engages on an opponent's terms. Excellent sense and anticipation.
19. Trevor Zegras
Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 5'10 3/4 | 159 lbs. | Mar. 20, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP56
-
G20
-
PTS59
-
+/-+23
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Very smooth skating centre with quickness and very good hands. Creative and is smart with the ability to make plays on the move and in tight spaces.
20. Alex Vlasic
Left Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'5 | 193 lbs. | Jun. 5, 2001
2017-18 Statistics
-
GP61
-
G9
-
PTS29
-
+/-+4
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Analysis:
Big, rangy, good-skating defenceman who doesn't give opponents a lot of room and is very good at closing plays and getting the play moving in transition.