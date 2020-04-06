Former Bronco Smith explains how he and old teammates continue to support each other

Today marks the two-year anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that tragically took 16 lives and shook the hockey world.

In remembrance, the City of Humboldt had planned to display close to 10,000 creative and unique memorabilia items it has received over the past two years at a local church.

Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, the city, in collaboration with representatives of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos families, has prepared a dedicated web page as a ‘virtual tribute.’

The permanent page can be visited at humboldt.ca/tribute beginning at noon local time today, with an online guestbook that can be signed.

“In the midst of all the turmoil in the present world, we want to make sure the lives lost and those that were changed forever two years ago are not forgotten,” said Humboldt mayor Rob Muench. “During this time of self-isolating and practising physical distancing, it’s important to us that people still have a place to go to reflect and remember the tragedy and the outpouring of support that our community received on a global scale.

“We felt that a dedicated ‘tribute web page’ with photos and video clips was a good way to remind us of what happened, and how everyone came together to support one another.”

In addition to the web page, the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Humboldt will toll its bells at approximately 4:50 p.m. local time today in recognition of the date and time the tragedy occurred.

The bell tolls will be captured by a live video feed on the City of Humboldt’s Facebook page, followed by a moment of silence.

The mayor has proclaimed Monday, April 6, 2020, as ‘2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day’ in the City of Humboldt and is encouraging all citizens to observe a moment of silence, no matter where they may be, at the same time.