The truck driver who caused last April’s deadly crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday in a Melfort, Sask. courtroom.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary had pleaded guilty earlier this year to 29 counts of dangerous driving.

"It is impossible for me to refer to each and every one of the [victim impact] statements,” Justice Inez Cardinal said at the hearing. “I want all victims and families to know their voices have been heard in this hearing.”

Sixteen people were killed and 13 more were injured when Sidhu passed by four warning signs and barrelled through a stop sign into the oncoming Broncos bus, leaving the driver with no time to react.

"The Humboldt Broncos organization is thankful that this legal matter has been resolved and that Mr. Sidhu is being held to account for his careless actions on April 6, 2018," the team said in a statement following the sentence. "As was stated before, It is appreciated that Mr. Sidhu took responsibility for his actions and that he spared the survivors, families and the community from reliving this tragedy during a trial."

"This past year has been extremely difficult," team president Jamie Brockman said. "Having this legal matter settled and the sentencing complete is a big step in the healing process for the survivors, grieving families, our organization and the community of Humboldt and surrounding area. The sentence is subject to varying opinions, but what is important is that Mr. Sidhu plead guilty, has shown remorse and has remained accountable for his careless actions."

The release said that there will be no further comment from the team at this time.

Cardinal added that her sentence must come with a message of deterrence.

"Somehow we must stop this carnage on our highways," Cardinal said.

The Crown had asked for a 10-year sentence.

Sidhu's sentence also comes with a 10-year driving ban.

A native of India, Sidhu could face deportation after his sentence.