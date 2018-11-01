Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho is off to a red-hot start to the season and the team is working towards keeping him in the fold long-term.

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell told the Raliegh News and Observer that talks are underway to sign the 21-year-old to an extension.

“We’ve had lots of discussions and everything has been positive,” Waddell said. “We both have the same goal, and that is we want to sign him to a long-term deal and he wants to be here long term. That’s always the starting point, which is always good.”

Aho is on a 12-game point streak to start the season, making him just the third player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. Despite his early success, Waddell said the two sides are close to coming to an agreement on the financial terms of the deal.

“The amount of money we’re talking, there’s not a crazy difference,” Waddell said.

Through 12 games this season, Aho has four goals and 17 points with a plus-11 rating. He is averaging 19:39 of ice time while centreing the top line, a role new head coach Rod Brind’Amour was reluctant to put him in.

“I wasn’t too sure,” Brind’Amour said Monday. “But good players find a way to contribute on the score sheet. He’s obviously done that.”

Aho joined the Hurricanes as the 35th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. Of the draft class, only Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen have more points than Aho since entering the league.