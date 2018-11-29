The Carolina Hurricanes placed goalie Scott Darling and forward Valentin Zykov on waivers for the purpose of reassignment on Thursday.

Darling is in the second year of a four-year, $16.6 million contract and will report to the AHL on Friday if he clears waivers.

Darling missed the first month of the season due to a lower-body injury and didn't see much action between the pipes for the surprisingly successful Hurricanes when he returned. The 29-year-old has a 2-4-1 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage over seven games this season. He also struggled in his first season with the team, posting a 13-21-7 record with a .888 save percentage and a 3.18 GAA.

The move finally brings the Hurricanes down to two goaltenders on their 23-man roster after keeping three since Darling was activated off of IR. Former Toronto Maple Leafs backup Curtis McElhinney, 35, has won his last four starts and the Hurricanes will move forward with him and Petr Mrazek in the crease.

"It just doesn't make any sense to have three goalies and the other two deserve to be here right now," Hurricanes general manager Don Wadeell said, per the Raleigh News & Observer. "Whether I'm paying him to play for Carolina or paying him to play in Charlotte, I'd rather have him playing in case something happens and we need a goalie."

McElhinney has been by far the Hurricanes best option this season, posting a .930 save percentage to Darling's .892 mark and Mrazek's .880.

Over 125 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Hurricanes, Darling has a 54-42-17 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

The 23-year-old Zykov has three assists over 13 games this season with Carolina.