It appears the Carolina Hurricanes plan to move forward with three goaltenders on their roster, at least through this week.

The Hurricanes have had Petr Mrazek, Curtis McElhinney and Scott Darling all on their active roster for more than a week since Darling recovered from a lower-body injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said on Twitter Tuesday that he believes the Hurricanes plan to keep all three goalies on the active roster at least through their upcoming road trip, which begins Friday and runs through Nov. 8.

I think the plan is for Carolina to bring all three goalies on upcoming four-game road trip... https://t.co/V1ZpYjRo8E — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 30, 2018

Darling worked in the starter's net on Tuesday morning and will finally make his season debut against the Boston Bruins. He struggled in his first season with the Hurricanes a year ago, posting a 13-21-7 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

Mrazek has out-started McElhinney, claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this month, 7-4 this season. He has a 3-3-1 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .887 save percentage. McElhinney is 3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

All three goaltenders would require waivers to be sent down to the AHL. Darling carries the highest cap hit of the three, signed at $4.15 million for another two seasons beyond this year. Mrazek, signed as a free agent this summer, carries a $1.5 million cap hit on his one-year deal, while McElhinney is making $850,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Hurricanes sit second in the Metropolitan Division entering Tuesday night with a 6-4-1 record.