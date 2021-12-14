McDavid wants more details before making a decision on the Olympics

The Carolina Hurricanes-Minnesota Wild game scheduled for Tuesday night in Minnesota has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Hurricanes had four more players enter the league's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after forwards Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis as well as a member of the training staff.

The four players to enter the protocol Tuesday were Ian Cole, Steven Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov. The Hurricanes said the four players will remain Minnesota for the time being. Aho and Jarvis are currently in Vancouver after entering the protocol there.

Just told the same, Carolina-Minnesota PPD for tonight. 4 more Hurricanes players have tested positive https://t.co/eNDHNNRHOW — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 14, 2021

The four players bring the NHL's total number of players to enter the protocol on Tuesday to 14.

The Hurricanes are now the fourth team to have at least one game postponed after the Flames joined the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, who had games postponed last month.

Carolina is currently scheduled to host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and play back-to-back games at home on Saturday and Sunday.