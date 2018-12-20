Hyman out vs. Panthers with injury

TORONTO — An ankle injury kept forward Zach Hyman out of the Maple Leafs' game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Leafs said Hyman sustained the injury in Tuesday's 7-2 win at New Jersey. His status will be updated following an MRI.

Hyman, who plays on Toronto's top line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, has seven goals and eight assists in 32 games this season.

The hard-working winger missed games against Carolina and Tampa last week, serving a two-game suspension for a late hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy on Dec. 8.

The ban marked the first two games he missed since becoming a Leafs regular to start the 2016-17 regular season.