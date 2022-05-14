The Toronto Blue Jays are getting a pair of pieces back.

The team announced they have activated starter Hyun Jin Ryu and catcher Danny Jansen from the injured list ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton will be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Ryu is scheduled to get the start Saturday, marking his return after missing nearly a month with left forearm inflammation.

After struggling down the stretch of last season, Ryu opened 2022 with a pair of clunkers, allowing six earned runs in 3.1 innings on opening weekend against the Texas Rangers. He was then tagged for five earned runs and six hits in four innings against the Oakland Athletics on April 17.

Meanwhile, Jansen is back from a left oblique strain after missing all but the first three games of the season where he hit .571 with one home run and four RBI against the Rangers.

The Blue Jays head into play Saturday at 17-16 having lost five consecutive games.