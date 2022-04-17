Mitchell on another rough start for Ryu, how Blue Jays will reevaluate his sore forearm

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will get an MRI after experiencing left forearm soreness during Saturday's start against the Oakland Athletics, the team says.

Ryu was roughed up for five earned runs and six hits in four innings while striking out just one hitter. The big blow came in the third inning when Sean Murphy launched a 452-foot home run to left centre field to put the A's up 5-1.

After struggling down the stretch of last season, Ryu has opened 2022 with a pair of clunkers, allowing six earned runs in 3.1 innings last weekend against the Texas Rangers.

The Jays' southpaw has a history of arm injuries, suffering from a torn labrum during the 2015 season and undergoing an elbow debridement procedure the year after while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ryu missed all of 2015 and started just one game in 2016.

The 35-year-old is in the third season of a four-year, $80 million contract he inked with the Jays in December of 2019.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series with the Athletics Sunday afternoon before heading to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox in a three-game set beginning on Tuesday.