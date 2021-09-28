New York Yankees (89-67, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-69, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-9, 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -122, Yankees +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York will square off on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 43-31 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .461 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .601 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 46 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 44-34 away from home. New York's lineup has 213 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads the club with 38 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-4. Jose Berrios earned his 11th victory and Bo Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Sal Romano took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 112 RBIs and is batting .302.

Gallo leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and is slugging .470.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (covid-19), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (finger), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Yankees: Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.