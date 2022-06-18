Reflecting on Ryu deal with Jays, Mitchell explains why it was an 'important watershed moment'

Hyun Jin Ryu's career with the Toronto Blue Jays might be over.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has confirmed the veteran left-hander had successful Tommy John surgery, which will require a recovery time of 12 to 18 months.

If Ryu isn't able to return by the tail end of next season, that will take him to the end of the four-year, $80 million deal he signed with Toronto in the winter of 2019.

Through six starts this season, Ryu was 2-0 with a 5.33 earned run average and WHIP of 1.29 in 27.0 innings of work. In 49 starts spread out over three seasons as a Blue Jay, Ryu 21-12 with a 4.07 ERA and 1.21 WHIP.

His best season came in 2020, when he served as a rotation anchor for a Blue Jays team that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He finished third in American League Cy Young voting that season behind Shane Bieber of Cleveland and Kenta Maeda of the Minnesota Twins.

Prior to his time north of the border, Ryu spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making the All-Star team in 2019.

A native of Icheon, South Korea, Ryu began his big league career with L.A. back in April of 2013.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays announced on Saturday that right-handed reliever Trevor Richards is headed to the 15-day injured list with a neck strain while lefty Matt Gage has been recalled from triple-A Buffalo.