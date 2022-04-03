39m ago
Ice Chips: Senators Forsberg to start vs. Red Wings
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Anton Forsberg will start in net on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.
Forsberg, 29, has a 15-14-3 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average this season,
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has won four wins in his last 10 appearances.
Florida Panthers
Spencer Knight will start in net on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, according to interim head coach Andrew Brunette.
Knight, 20, has a 14-8-3 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has six wins in his last 10 appearances.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals used these lines during Sunday's morning skate prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic:
Ovechkin - Backstrom - Johansson
Mantha - Kuznetsov - Oshie
Sheary - Eller - Wilson
Larsson - Dowd - Hathaway
Fehervary - Carlson
Orlov - Jensen
van Riemsdyk - Schultz
Vanecek
Vitek Vanecek is expected to start against the Wild, according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Vanecek, 26, has a 17-10-5 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has seven wins in his last 10 appearances.
Buffalo Sabres
Dustin Tokarski will be in net against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Tokarski, 32, has a 7-9-5 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.16 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-0 goaltender has three wins in his last 10 appearances.
Chicago Blackhawks
Kevin Lankinen is expected to start on Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Lankinen, 26, has a 4-10-5 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.66 goals against average this season.
The 6-foot-2 goaltender has two wins in his last 10 games.
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Andrew Ladd has been activated off injured reserve and will be in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, according to head coach Andre Tourigny.
Ladd, 36, missed the Coyotes' last 18 games with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foor-3 forward has six goals and nine points in 42 games this season.
Additionally, Karel Vejmelka will start in net against the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Vejmelka, 25, has a 11-27-2 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-4 netminder has three wins in his last 10 appearances.