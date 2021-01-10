2h ago
Ice Chips: 43 players placed on waivers
As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.
Waivers
Forty-three players are on waivers as of 12 p.m. ET Sunday. All players placed on waivers Saturday cleared.
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Davidson, Steven Fogarty, C.J. Smith and Dustin Tokarski.
Calgary Flames: Louis Domingue, Byron Froese, Justin Kirkland, Alexander Petrovic, Charles Robinson
Colorado Avalanche: Kiefer Sherwood
Edmonton Oilers: Adam Cracknell, Seth Griffith
Florida Panthers: Philippe Desrosiers, Scott Wilson
Los Angeles Kings: Daniel Brickley, Bokondji Imama
Minnesota Wild: Matt Bartkowski, Louis Belpedio, Joseph Cramarossa, Gabriel Dumont, Andrew Hammond, Luke Johnson, Gerald Mayhew, Ian McCoshen, Dakota Mermis, Kyle Rau
Montreal Canadiens: Brandon Baddock, Alex Belzile, Joseph Blandisi, Laurent Dauphin, Jordan Weal, Noah Juulsen, Gustav Olofsson, Xavier Ouellet, Charlie Lindgren
New York Islanders: Josh Ho-Sang, Mason Jobst
Ottawa Senators: Maxim Lajoie
Pittsburgh Penguins: Josh Currie, Kevin Czuczman, Frederick Gaudreau, Maxime Lagace, Zach Trotman
Minnesota Wild
The Wild announced Sunday that first-round pick Marco Rossi will be out indefinitely with a upper-body injury.
NEWS: #mnwild forward Marco Rossi is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 10, 2021
Rossi, who was selected ninth overall in October's NHL Draft by the Wild, is coming off participating in the 2021 World Junior Championship with Austria. He had zero points in four games at the tournament.
Ottawa Senators
2020 third-overall pick Tim Stuetzle made his debut at Senators practice this morning, skating alongside Derek Stepan and Evgenii Dadonov per TSN's Brent Wallace.
Steutzle had five goals and five assists in 10 games at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton as Germany made the quarterfinals for the first time in team history.
Montreal Canadiens
Per TSN's John Lu, Team Red will essentially be the opening night 20-man roster with the exception of goaltender Jake Allen (who is net for Team White tonight). Backups for tonight’s scrimmage are TBA.
Team Red:
Tatar - Danault -Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Price
Team White (lines and pairings TBD aside from L1):
Frolik - Poehling - Perry
Dauphin - Vejdemo - Weal
Teasdale - Lynch - Belzile
Lucchini - Blandisi - Baddock
Ouellet - Mete
Leskinen - Fleury
Juulsen
Allen