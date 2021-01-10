Habs Ice Chips: Search for Drouin's ideal linemates and position may finally be over

As NHL training camps continue, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the league with daily Ice Chips.

Waivers

Forty-three players are on waivers as of 12 p.m. ET Sunday. All players placed on waivers Saturday cleared.

Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Davidson, Steven Fogarty, C.J. Smith and Dustin Tokarski.

Calgary Flames: Louis Domingue, Byron Froese, Justin Kirkland, Alexander Petrovic, Charles Robinson

Colorado Avalanche: Kiefer Sherwood

Edmonton Oilers: Adam Cracknell, Seth Griffith

Florida Panthers: Philippe Desrosiers, Scott Wilson

Los Angeles Kings: Daniel Brickley, Bokondji Imama

Minnesota Wild: Matt Bartkowski, Louis Belpedio, Joseph Cramarossa, Gabriel Dumont, Andrew Hammond, Luke Johnson, Gerald Mayhew, Ian McCoshen, Dakota Mermis, Kyle Rau

Montreal Canadiens: Brandon Baddock, Alex Belzile, Joseph Blandisi, Laurent Dauphin, Jordan Weal, Noah Juulsen, Gustav Olofsson, Xavier Ouellet, Charlie Lindgren

New York Islanders: Josh Ho-Sang, Mason Jobst

Ottawa Senators: Maxim Lajoie

Pittsburgh Penguins: Josh Currie, Kevin Czuczman, Frederick Gaudreau, Maxime Lagace, Zach Trotman

Minnesota Wild

The Wild announced Sunday that first-round pick Marco Rossi will be out indefinitely with a upper-body injury.

NEWS: #mnwild forward Marco Rossi is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 10, 2021

Rossi, who was selected ninth overall in October's NHL Draft by the Wild, is coming off participating in the 2021 World Junior Championship with Austria. He had zero points in four games at the tournament.

Ottawa Senators

2020 third-overall pick Tim Stuetzle made his debut at Senators practice this morning, skating alongside Derek Stepan and Evgenii Dadonov per TSN's Brent Wallace.

Steutzle had five goals and five assists in 10 games at the World Junior Championship in Edmonton as Germany made the quarterfinals for the first time in team history.

Montreal Canadiens

Per TSN's John Lu, Team Red will essentially be the opening night 20-man roster with the exception of goaltender Jake Allen (who is net for Team White tonight). Backups for tonight’s scrimmage are TBA.

Team Red:

Tatar - Danault -Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Price

Team White (lines and pairings TBD aside from L1):

Frolik - Poehling - Perry

Dauphin - Vejdemo - Weal

Teasdale - Lynch - Belzile

Lucchini - Blandisi - Baddock

Ouellet - Mete

Leskinen - Fleury

Juulsen

Allen