Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has entered concussion protocol, according to head coach Dave Tippett.

Chiasson received a hit by Colorado Avalanche defenceman Ryan Graves on Tuesday night at Pepsi Center before exiting the game with an upper-body injury. Graves met Chiasson at the blue line during an attempt to enter the Avs' zone and did not receive a penalty.

The play occurred in the second period of a 4-1 Oilers' loss and saw the 23-year-old sprawled on the ice for several minutes after the fact.

Chiasson has two goals and four assists across 23 games this season.