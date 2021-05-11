1h ago
Ice Chips: Ovechkin a GTD vs. Bruins
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Logan Brown and Parker Kelly step into Sens' lineup
Washington Capitals
Forward Alex Ovechkin is on the ice for Washington's optional skate Tuesday morning according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.
Pell reports Ovechkin will be a game-time decision as the Capitals wrap up their regular season Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.
Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) will be a game-time decision.
He has been out since May 3 because of a lower-body injury.
Vitek Vanecek will start in net, says head coach Peter Laviolette.
Meanwhile, the Capitals announced forward Philippe Maillet is heading to the taxi squad to the active roster, while Garrett Pilon goes to the taxi squad.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs announced they have re-assigned goaltender Michael Hutchinson, defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Stefan Noesen to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Defenceman Mac Hollowell has been added to Toronto's taxi squad.
At practice Tuesday, Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre Engvall were in taxi squad grey, while Zach Hyman, Nick Foligno and Riley Nash were in regular sweaters.
Meanwhile, defenceman Justin Holl was back on the ice after a maintenance day on Monday.
Justin Holl on the ice at Leafs practice after missing yesterday for maintenance— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 11, 2021
Ottawa Senators
The Senators announced that left winger Vitaly Abramov and defenceman Cody Goloubef have been re-assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.
Meanwhile, Logan Brown has been recalled from Belleville and re-assigned to Ottawa's taxi squad. Brown has not played a game at the NHL level this season but does have one goal and six assists in 12 AHL games.
Head coach DJ Smith told reporters that Colin White and Matt Murray will not play in Wednesday's season finale, but Brown will make his season debut. Parker Kelly will also suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Here were Ottawa's lines Tuesday:
Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson
Stützle-Pinto-CBrown
Paul-Anisimov-Dadonov
Formenton-LBrown-Kelly
Dzingel-Tierney-Bishop
Amadio
Mete-Zaitsev
Brannstrom-Zub
Alsing-JBD
Aspirot
Gustavsson
Forsberg
Boston Bruins
The Bruins are sitting a number of veterans as they wrap up their regular season Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, including David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy.
Bergeron
Marchand
Pastrnak
Krejci
Hall
Smith
Kuraly
Coyle
Kase
Rask
McAvoy
Grzelcyk
Reilly
Carlo
Lauzon
Cassidy: "You asked."