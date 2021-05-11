Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Forward Alex Ovechkin is on the ice for Washington's optional skate Tuesday morning according to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Pell reports Ovechkin will be a game-time decision as the Capitals wrap up their regular season Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

He has been out since May 3 because of a lower-body injury.

Vitek Vanecek will start in net, says head coach Peter Laviolette.

Meanwhile, the Capitals announced forward Philippe Maillet is heading to the taxi squad to the active roster, while Garrett Pilon goes to the taxi squad.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs announced they have re-assigned goaltender Michael Hutchinson, defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Stefan Noesen to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Defenceman Mac Hollowell has been added to Toronto's taxi squad.

At practice Tuesday, Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre Engvall were in taxi squad grey, while Zach Hyman, Nick Foligno and Riley Nash were in regular sweaters.

Meanwhile, defenceman Justin Holl was back on the ice after a maintenance day on Monday.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced that left winger Vitaly Abramov and defenceman Cody Goloubef have been re-assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Meanwhile, Logan Brown has been recalled from Belleville and re-assigned to Ottawa's taxi squad. Brown has not played a game at the NHL level this season but does have one goal and six assists in 12 AHL games.

Head coach DJ Smith told reporters that Colin White and Matt Murray will not play in Wednesday's season finale, but Brown will make his season debut. Parker Kelly will also suit up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Here were Ottawa's lines Tuesday:

Tkachuk-Norris-Batherson

Stützle-Pinto-CBrown

Paul-Anisimov-Dadonov

Formenton-LBrown-Kelly

Dzingel-Tierney-Bishop

Amadio

Mete-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Zub

Alsing-JBD

Aspirot

Gustavsson

Forsberg

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are sitting a number of veterans as they wrap up their regular season Tuesday against the Washington Capitals, including David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy.