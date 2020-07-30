TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson joined the special teams portion of Thursday's practice, the club announced.

Johnsson underwent knee surgery in mid-February and began skating for the first time since the injury last week.

In 43 games this season, the 25-year-old has eight goals and 13 assists for a total of 21 points.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers came out of Wednesday night's game midway through the third period but the reasoning was "100 per cent" precautionary according to head coach Paul Maurice.

He is expected to be a full participant when the team next practices on Friday, reports TSN's Sara Orlesky. 