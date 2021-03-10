4h ago
Ice Chips: Panarin skates at Rangers' practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Golden Knights 0, Wild 2
New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin is back practicing with the New York Rangers after taking a leave of absence more than two weeks ago.
In 14 games this season, Panarin has five goals and 13 assists.
Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, where he played his first two seasons, Panarin is in his sixth NHL season, having also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
In 405 career games, Panarin has 153 goals and 280 assists.
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury, head coach Peter DeBoer announced on Wednesday.
"Not a great sign that he returned home for evaluation," said coach DeBoer. "I'm not concerned it's long long-term, but he's out for the foreseeable future."
He took a shot to his left hand or arm in the final three minutes of Saturday's game against San Jose, and missed the team's Monday night game against the Wild.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Thornton-Boyd-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Engvall-Hyman
Vesey-Agostino-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Liljegren-Lehtonen
Andersen
Hutchinson
Campbell
Absent: Matthews
Ottawa Senators
Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson
Stützle - White - Dadonov
Dzingel - Tierney - C. Brown
Paul - Anisimov - Watson
Chabot - Zaitsev
Reilly - Zub
Brannstrom - Gudbranson
Edmonton Oilers
Draisaitl-McDavid-Yamamoto
Ennis-RNH-Puljujarvi
Neal-Haas-Chiasson
Shore-Khaira-Russell
Nurse-Barrie
Lagesson-Larsson
Russell-Bear
Smith
Koskinen
Minnesota Wild
Kaapo Kahkonen will start for the Wild Wednesday night when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kahkonen picked up a 26-save shutout win over Vegas in his start on Monday.
He enters the game with a 10-4-1 record with a 924 save percentage in 14 games this season.