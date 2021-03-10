Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin is back practicing with the New York Rangers after taking a leave of absence more than two weeks ago.

PRIVET, BREADMAN. — New York Rangers March 10, 2021

In 14 games this season, Panarin has five goals and 13 assists.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, where he played his first two seasons, Panarin is in his sixth NHL season, having also spent time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 405 career games, Panarin has 153 goals and 280 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury, head coach Peter DeBoer announced on Wednesday.

"Not a great sign that he returned home for evaluation," said coach DeBoer. "I'm not concerned it's long long-term, but he's out for the foreseeable future."

He took a shot to his left hand or arm in the final three minutes of Saturday's game against San Jose, and missed the team's Monday night game against the Wild.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Thornton-Boyd-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Engvall-Hyman

Vesey-Agostino-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Liljegren-Lehtonen

Andersen

Hutchinson

Campbell

Absent: Matthews

Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Stützle - White - Dadonov

Dzingel - Tierney - C. Brown

Paul - Anisimov - Watson

Chabot - Zaitsev

Reilly - Zub

Brannstrom - Gudbranson

Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl-McDavid-Yamamoto

Ennis-RNH-Puljujarvi

Neal-Haas-Chiasson

Shore-Khaira-Russell

Nurse-Barrie

Lagesson-Larsson

Russell-Bear

Smith

Koskinen

Minnesota Wild

Kaapo Kahkonen will start for the Wild Wednesday night when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kahkonen picked up a 26-save shutout win over Vegas in his start on Monday.

He enters the game with a 10-4-1 record with a 924 save percentage in 14 games this season.