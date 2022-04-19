LeBrun: Leafs want to make sure Matthews is 100% come playoff time

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Jake Muzzin were on the ice ahead of the team's optional skate prior to their game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews on the ice ahead of Leafs optional skate pic.twitter.com/c6eVxIoUY8 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Jake Muzzin, who has missed the last two games, also on the ice ahead of Leafs skate pic.twitter.com/9TUhkEKXhn — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 19, 2022

Matthews missed Sunday's game against the New York Islanders with an undisclosed injury.

"It's just not worth him having to play through anything, as minor as it might've been," head coach Sheldon Keefe said Sunday of Matthews. "We got to be smart with those kind of things. If it was a playoff game, he's probably playing."

Muzzin has missed Toronto's previous two game since and has played in just four contests since late February.

Ondrej Kase also skated before Tuesday's session in a red no-contact sweater. As TSN's Mark Masters points out, this is the first time Kase has been seen on the ice with teammates since his concussion about one month ago.