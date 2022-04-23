Ice Chips: Matthews set to return vs. Panthers, Muzzin out

LeBrun on Matthews: ‘If the playoffs started this week, he’d be in’

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs star Auston Matthews appears set to return to the lineup on Saturday as the team takes on the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers.

Auston Matthews says he’s good to go tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 23, 2022

Matthews, 24, has missed three games due to an undisclosed injury. In 70 games this season, the former first-overall pick has recorded career highs in both goals (58) and assists (44).

Defenceman Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) will remain out for tonight's game. according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. The veteran has not played since April 14 against the Washington Capitals. He has three goals and 11 assists in 45 games this season.

Jake Muzzin remains out tonight for Leafs, coach Sheldon Keefe says @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 23, 2022

Veteran forward Jason Spezza will also be out for today's game, says Keefe.

The Leafs currently sit second in the Atlantic Division with 108 points, 10 points behind the Panthers.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that Carey Price would start Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Carey Price sera le gardien partant face aux Sens.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Carey Price will get the start in goal against the Sens.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 23, 2022

The 34-year-old is 0-3-0 with a 3.36 goals-against average and .880 save percentage in three starts this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres this afternoon against the New York Islanders. Craig Anderson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

With Craig Anderson considered day-to-day, Dustin Tokarski gets the start in goal this afternoon. #LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 23, 2022

Tokarski, 32, is 8-11-5 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 26 games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jesper Bratt will not play on Saturday due to a non-COVID related illness.

The Devils' lines are as follows:

Sharangovich - Hischier - Mercer

Johnsson - Boqvist - Tatar

Kuokkanen - Zacha - Zetterlund

Foote - McLeod - Bastian

Graves - Severson

Bahl - Hamilton

Okhotiuk - Subban

Gillies