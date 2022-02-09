MJ: Leafs have struggled to consistently put the full lineup they envision on ice

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews says he's good to go for Thursday night's game against the Calgary Flames.

Matthews made his return to the Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Wednesday after taking a knee to the head after falling to the ice late in the third period on Monday.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Tuesday that Matthews was feeling “pretty good” after leaving Monday’s game in the third period.

"He came in today feeling pretty good, so it's a really good sign. Obviously, for his status in terms of practising tomorrow, we’ll see how he comes in, but today was a very good day," Keefe said, adding the news was a sense of relief.

The 24-year-old was injured after taking a knee to the head in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. He left the game late in the third period and did not play in overtime.

Matthews was battling with Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter when he fell into the path of an oncoming player and was inadvertently kneed in the back of the head. Keefe did not have a specific update after the game but was hopeful his star wouldn't be sidelined too long.

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron (upper body) won't be available to play on Thursday against Carolina.

Bergeron didn't take part in Wednesday's practice after he left Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh because of an upper-body injury.