Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Nick Bjugstad is day to day dealing with an upper body injury, which is apparently unrelated to Tuesday's hit from Boston's Connor Clifton. The 26-year-old took part in Wednesday's skate, and played on Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The winger has four goals and six assists this season.

The Athletic's George Richards also reported that Denis Malgin will be in the lineup Saturday night. The 21-year-old has been day to day with an upper-body injury as of Nov. 26.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa's morning practice lines, per TSN's Brent Wallace:

Tkachuk - White - Stone

Boedker - Tierney - Batherson

Dzingel - Smith - Paarjarvi

McCormick - Paul - Pyatt

Chabot - Demelo

Lajoie Ceci

Harpur - Jaros

Anderson

McKenna

According to the team, GM Pierre Dorion confirmed that Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan have both been placed on the IR. Duchene is considered week-to-week with his groin, and there’s no current timetable for Ryan’s return from his concussion.

Head coach Guy Boucher confirmed that Max Lajoie and Max McCormick will both return to the lineup. Lajoie has 12 points this season, while McCormick has one goal in 11 games.

Boston Bruins

Morning lines at Saturday morning's practice:

Marchand - Krejci - Pastrnak

Heinen - Cave - Backes

Donato - JFK - Nordstrom

Smith - Kuraly - Wagner

Krug - Carlo

Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Moore - Kampfer

The team announced that Jake DeBrusk is absent from Saturday's morning skate. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and two assists this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday night's lineup against the Washington Capitals:

Panarin-Dubois-Atkinson

Foligno-Jenner-Anderson

Dubinsky-Wennberg-Duclair

Bjorkstrand-Nash-Hannikainen

Murray-Jones

Savard-Nutivaara

Werenski-Harrington

Bobrovsky

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled Alan Quine from Calgary's AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. He has yet to play an NHL game for the Flames, after being put on free agency by the New York Islanders.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Murphy has been taken off the IR. Murphy has been out for the past seven weeks due to a back injury.

Gustav Forsling has been placed on IR with an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old was originally listed as day-to-day with his shoulder. He has been back and forth with Chicago's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, yet has played 11 NHL games with five points.

Colorado Avalanche

Semyon Varlamov will be between the posts on Saturday night for the Avs. The 30-year-old has a record of 10-6-3, with 2.43 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.