1h ago
Ice Chips: Ryan a healthy scratch for Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Bobby Ryan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has one goal and three assists for the Senators this season.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Bobby Ryan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has one goal and three assists for the Senators this season.
Projected lineup vs. Sharks
Tkachuk-L.Brown-Duclair
Namestnikov-Tierney-Ennis
Paul-Pageau-C.Brown
Chlapik-Beaudin-Sabourin
Chabot-Zaitsev
Brannstrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-Demelo
Anderson starts
Nilsson