Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Bobby Ryan will be a healthy scratch tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has one goal and three assists for the Senators this season.

Projected lineup vs. Sharks

Tkachuk-L.Brown-Duclair

Namestnikov-Tierney-Ennis

Paul-Pageau-C.Brown

Chlapik-Beaudin-Sabourin

Chabot-Zaitsev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-Demelo

Anderson starts

Nilsson