Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Bobby Ryan skated with Ottawa for the first time since leaving for the NHL-NHLPA Substance abuse program on Nov.20.

Bobby Ryan participating with the team, for the 1st time, this morning. #sens pic.twitter.com/SRE2YE8dC5 — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 5, 2020

"Bobby is an important member of the Ottawa Senators family and he has our full support as he tends to this matter," general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement released in November.

In 16 games this season, the American has one goal, and four points.

Ryan is the highest-paid player on the Senators. His seven-year, US$50.8-million contract expires after the 2021-22 season.

The Senators acquired Ryan in a trade with Anaheim in July 2013, on the same day they lost franchise player Daniel Alfredsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.

There is no timeline for Ryan's return to the lineup.

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie Carey Price is back on the ice at practice on Wednesday, after missing the team's game against New Jersey with the flu.

The team has sent Cayden Primeau to the AHL's Laval Rocket, after recalling him on an emergency basis.

Forwards Victor Mete and Ryan Poehling missed practice with the flu, and Shea Weber missed with a maintenance day.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Suzuki - Armia

Kovalchuk - Domi - Cousins

Weal/Drouin - Thompson - Weise



Chiarot - Petry

Scandella - Folin

Kulak



Price

Lindgren

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have recalled Andrei Chibisov from the Manitoba Moose.

Chibisov, 26, has played 46 games for the Moose this season and has seven goals, 24 points and 73 penalty minutes.