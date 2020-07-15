Pastrnak admits he doesn't know what to expect when hockey returns without fans

Boston Bruins

After missing the first two days of practice, David Pastrnak did join the Bruins first group session of the day on Wednesday.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said earlier in the morning that Ondrej Kase would also be on the ice for Wednesday's first session, but he was not on the ice when practice began.

Bruins starting Day 3 of Phase 3 with a small group, led by skating/skills coach Kim Brandvold and goalie coach Bob Essensa.



Pastrnak (no Kase)

Ritchie

Studnicka

Clifton

Zboril

Blidh

Vaakanainen

Senyshyn

Carey

Vladar

Lagace — Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 15, 2020

Pastrnak led the Bruins in both goals (48) and points (95) in 70 games during the regular season.

Kase had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.