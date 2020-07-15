48m ago
Ice Chips: Bruins F Pastrnak skating
After missing the first two days of practice, David Pastrnak did join the Bruins first group session of the day on Wednesday. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said earlier in the morning that Ondrej Kase would also be on the ice for Wednesday's first session, but he was not on the ice when practice began.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins
Pastrnak led the Bruins in both goals (48) and points (95) in 70 games during the regular season.
Kase had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.