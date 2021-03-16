Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Daniel Vladar will make his NHL debut tonight as he gets the start against the Penguins. He has a .923 save percentage and 2.01 GAA in five appearances this season with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Oskar Steen will also make his NHL debut, skating on a line with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle. Anders Bjork will sit.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Jared McCann and defencemen John Marino and Mark Friedman all skated this morning. Friedman will be out for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins while both McCann and Marino will be game-time decisions.

Casey DeSmith gets the start in net. He is 6-2-0 this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.23 GAA.

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger gets the start for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alexander Radulov is not on any time limit. Bowness said he goes by feel and that Radulov looked good in third period and OT Sunday. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 16, 2021

Oettinger is 4-1-5 with a 2.10 GAA and .917 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.

Roope Hintz will be a game-time decision. He did not skate this morning.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled Joey Keane and Beck Warm to the taxi squad from the AHL's Chicago Wolves with Joakim Ryan and Antoine Bibeau heading to AHL Chicago.

James Reimer will start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

Niederreiter-Aho-Necas

Svechnikov-Staal-Fast

McGinn-Martinook-Foegele

Paquette-Geekie-Lorentz

Slavin-Hamilton

Skjei-Pesce

Fleury-Bean

Reimer

Nedeljkovic

Injuries: Mrazek (right thumb), Teravainen (concussion symptoms; injured reserve), Trocheck (upper body)

Taxi squad: Gardiner, Keane, McCormick, Warm

New Jersey Devils

The Devils are expected to go with the same lineup as their last game.

Forward Michael McLeod is out while Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start.