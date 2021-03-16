2h ago
Ice Chips: Bruins G Vladar to make NHL debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Daniel Vladar will make his NHL debut tonight as he gets the start against the Penguins. He has a .923 save percentage and 2.01 GAA in five appearances this season with the AHL's Providence Bruins.
Oskar Steen will also make his NHL debut, skating on a line with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle. Anders Bjork will sit.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Jared McCann and defencemen John Marino and Mark Friedman all skated this morning. Friedman will be out for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins while both McCann and Marino will be game-time decisions.
Casey DeSmith gets the start in net. He is 6-2-0 this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.23 GAA.
Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger gets the start for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Jake Oettinger is the confirmed starter tonight for Dallas vs. Tampa Bay.— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 16, 2021
Roope Hintz, who didn't skate this morning, is a game-time decision.
Alexander Radulov is not on any time limit. Bowness said he goes by feel and that Radulov looked good in third period and OT Sunday.
Oettinger is 4-1-5 with a 2.10 GAA and .917 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have recalled Joey Keane and Beck Warm to the taxi squad from the AHL's Chicago Wolves with Joakim Ryan and Antoine Bibeau heading to AHL Chicago.
James Reimer will start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.
Niederreiter-Aho-Necas
Svechnikov-Staal-Fast
McGinn-Martinook-Foegele
Paquette-Geekie-Lorentz
Slavin-Hamilton
Skjei-Pesce
Fleury-Bean
Reimer
Nedeljkovic
Injuries: Mrazek (right thumb), Teravainen (concussion symptoms; injured reserve), Trocheck (upper body)
Taxi squad: Gardiner, Keane, McCormick, Warm
New Jersey Devils
The Devils are expected to go with the same lineup as their last game.
Forward Michael McLeod is out while Mackenzie Blackwood gets the start.
At morning skate, here’s what the #NJDevils lineup is looking like.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 16, 2021
🔸Same group as last game
🔹McLeod is out
🥅 Mackenzie Blackwood pic.twitter.com/3TddL8piHr