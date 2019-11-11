1h ago
Ice Chips: Bruins recall Vaakanainen, Mrazek starts for Canes
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
After falling 5-4 in Chicago last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs waived backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson on Monday. The 29-year-old has been held without a win so far this season, posting an 0-4-1 record and .879 save percentage.
Boston Bruins
Torey Krug will miss tomorrow's match-up with the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
The Bruins have recalled Urho Vaakanainen from the AHL's Providence Bruins. The 20-year-old has posted two assists in 15 games so far this season.
St. Louis Blues
The defending Stanley Cup Champions announced on Monday that both Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn would be joining the team on professional tryouts in lieu of injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen. Either player will practice with the team for 10 days before a decision on their future is made.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Bolts have reassigned forward Alex Volkov to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch
Pittsburgh Penguins
There is no update on Sidney Crosby's health but he is continuing to be evaluated, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings recalled forward Givani Smith from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday.
Carolina Hurricanes
Reports project that Petr Mrazek will start in goal for the Hurricanes on Monday night at home versus the Ottawa Senators.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers have loaned forward Dominic Toninato to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.
Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres assigned defenceman Lawrence Pilut to the AHL's Rochester Americans. Pilut joined the Sabres as depth security on their trip to Stockholm, Sweden, for two 2019 NHL Global Series games, but did not dress in either. He has a goal and five assists in eight games with the Amerks this season.
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Gavin Bayreuther has been reassigned to the AHL's Texas Stars.