Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

After falling 5-4 in Chicago last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs waived backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson on Monday. The 29-year-old has been held without a win so far this season, posting an 0-4-1 record and .879 save percentage.

Boston Bruins

Torey Krug will miss tomorrow's match-up with the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins have recalled Urho Vaakanainen from the AHL's Providence Bruins. The 20-year-old has posted two assists in 15 games so far this season.

St. Louis Blues

The defending Stanley Cup Champions announced on Monday that both Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn would be joining the team on professional tryouts in lieu of injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen. Either player will practice with the team for 10 days before a decision on their future is made.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bolts have reassigned forward Alex Volkov to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch

Pittsburgh Penguins

There is no update on Sidney Crosby's health but he is continuing to be evaluated, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled forward Givani Smith from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday.

Carolina Hurricanes

Reports project that Petr Mrazek will start in goal for the Hurricanes on Monday night at home versus the Ottawa Senators.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have loaned forward Dominic Toninato to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres assigned defenceman Lawrence Pilut to the AHL's Rochester Americans. Pilut joined the Sabres as depth security on their trip to Stockholm, Sweden, for two 2019 NHL Global Series games, but did not dress in either. He has a goal and five assists in eight games with the Amerks this season.

