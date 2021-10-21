Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk will make his season debut for the Sens Thursday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks after signing a new seven-year, $57.5 million contract. The 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 19 assists over 56 games last season, his third campaign in the nation's capital. 

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that forward Jake Evans, who missed Tuesday's game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury, will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes

Habs' Projected Lines vs. Hurricanes - John Lu, TSN

F

Drouin - Dvorak - Anderson
Hoffman - Suzuki - Gallagher
Toffoli - Perreault - Caufield
Lehkonen - Evans - Armia

D

Kulak - Petry
Chiarot - Wideman
Romanov - Savard

G

Allen
Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Forward Ondrej Kase returned to practice on Thursday after taking a blocked shot to the foot in Monday's loss to the New York Rangers.

Leafs lines at practice - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Ritchie-Matthews-Marner
Bunting-Tavares-Nylander
Kerfoot-Kampf-Kase
Engvall-Spezza-Simmonds
Amadio

Rielly-Brodie 
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Dermott 
Liljegren 

Campbell 
Hutchinson

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen will be in net for the Blackhawks tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Forwards Dylan Strome and Ryan Carpenter will draw into the lineup in place of Philipp Kurashev and Mike Hardman.