Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk will make his season debut for the Sens Thursday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks after signing a new seven-year, $57.5 million contract. The 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 19 assists over 56 games last season, his third campaign in the nation's capital.

Brady Tkachuk plays. Parker Kelly is a scratch. Matt Murray starts. Now you're up to date #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 21, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that forward Jake Evans, who missed Tuesday's game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury, will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes

Habs' Projected Lines vs. Hurricanes - John Lu, TSN

F

Drouin - Dvorak - Anderson

Hoffman - Suzuki - Gallagher

Toffoli - Perreault - Caufield

Lehkonen - Evans - Armia

D

Kulak - Petry

Chiarot - Wideman

Romanov - Savard

G

Allen

Montembeault

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Ondrej Kase returned to practice on Thursday after taking a blocked shot to the foot in Monday's loss to the New York Rangers.

Ondrej Kase has reported for duty at #Leafs practice, so the results of those tests after he blocked a shot off his foot must have been positive — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 21, 2021

Leafs lines at practice - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Ritchie-Matthews-Marner

Bunting-Tavares-Nylander

Kerfoot-Kampf-Kase

Engvall-Spezza-Simmonds

Amadio

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Dermott

Liljegren

Campbell

Hutchinson

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen will be in net for the Blackhawks tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Forwards Dylan Strome and Ryan Carpenter will draw into the lineup in place of Philipp Kurashev and Mike Hardman.