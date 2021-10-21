1h ago
Ice Chips: Tkachuk to make season debut for Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Brady Tkachuk will make his season debut for the Sens Thursday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks after signing a new seven-year, $57.5 million contract. The 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 19 assists over 56 games last season, his third campaign in the nation's capital.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that forward Jake Evans, who missed Tuesday's game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury, will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes
Habs' Projected Lines vs. Hurricanes - John Lu, TSN
F
Drouin - Dvorak - Anderson
Hoffman - Suzuki - Gallagher
Toffoli - Perreault - Caufield
Lehkonen - Evans - Armia
D
Kulak - Petry
Chiarot - Wideman
Romanov - Savard
G
Allen
Montembeault
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Ondrej Kase returned to practice on Thursday after taking a blocked shot to the foot in Monday's loss to the New York Rangers.
Leafs lines at practice - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Ritchie-Matthews-Marner
Bunting-Tavares-Nylander
Kerfoot-Kampf-Kase
Engvall-Spezza-Simmonds
Amadio
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Dermott
Liljegren
Campbell
Hutchinson
Chicago Blackhawks
Goaltender Kevin Lankinen will be in net for the Blackhawks tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Forwards Dylan Strome and Ryan Carpenter will draw into the lineup in place of Philipp Kurashev and Mike Hardman.