Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher took part in his first full contact practice with the team since breaking his right thumb on April 5. Phillip Danault took part in his first full contact practice since suffering a concussion in Toronto on May 6.

Lines at practice

﻿Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Perry - Staal - Anderson

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Frolik - Kotkaniemi - Caufield

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Chiarot

Romanov - Gustafsson

Merrill

Price

Allen

Vancouver Canucks

Demko starts. With the season ending with a pair of back to backs, Demko will play one more, Holtby will play the other two.

Rathbone and Chatfield will draw in tonight, Schmidt and Juolevi are out. Same 12 forwards

Projected lines vs. Oilers:

Pearson-Horvat-Highmore

Hoglander-Miller-Boeser

Vesey-Boyd-MacEwen

Michaelis-Graovac-Hawryluk

Hughes-Hamonic

Edler-Chatfield

Rathbone-Myers

Demko

Holtby