Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher took part in his first full contact practice with the team since breaking his right thumb on April 5. Phillip Danault took part in his first full contact practice since suffering a concussion in Toronto on May 6.

Lines at practice

﻿Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Perry - Staal - Anderson
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Frolik - Kotkaniemi - Caufield

Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Chiarot
Romanov - Gustafsson
Merrill

Price
Allen

 

Vancouver Canucks

Demko starts. With the season ending with a pair of back to backs, Demko will play one more, Holtby will play the other two.

Rathbone and Chatfield will draw in tonight, Schmidt and Juolevi are out. Same 12 forwards

Projected lines vs. Oilers:

Pearson-Horvat-Highmore
Hoglander-Miller-Boeser
Vesey-Boyd-MacEwen
Michaelis-Graovac-Hawryluk

Hughes-Hamonic 
Edler-Chatfield
Rathbone-Myers

Demko
Holtby