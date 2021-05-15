2h ago
Ice Chips: Gallagher, Danault practice in full
Brendan Gallagher took part in his first full contact practice with the team since breaking his right thumb on April 5. Phillip Danault took part in his first full contact practice since suffering a concussion in Toronto on May 6.
TSN.ca Staff
Ducharme expects injured Habs to return for playoffs
Montreal Canadiens
Lines at practice
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Perry - Staal - Anderson
Byron - Evans - Lehkonen
Frolik - Kotkaniemi - Caufield
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Chiarot
Romanov - Gustafsson
Merrill
Price
Allen
Vancouver Canucks
Demko starts. With the season ending with a pair of back to backs, Demko will play one more, Holtby will play the other two.
Rathbone and Chatfield will draw in tonight, Schmidt and Juolevi are out. Same 12 forwards
Projected lines vs. Oilers:
Pearson-Horvat-Highmore
Hoglander-Miller-Boeser
Vesey-Boyd-MacEwen
Michaelis-Graovac-Hawryluk
Hughes-Hamonic
Edler-Chatfield
Rathbone-Myers
Demko
Holtby