Ice Chips: Kulak returns to Habs lineup
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Brett Kulak returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last two games, taking the spot beside Jeff Petry which Ben Chiarot had occupied since day one of training camp.
Montreal Canadiens
Projected lineup vs. Blues
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Weal
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Suzuki
Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Chiarot - Folin
Price
Kinkaid
Scratches: Reilly, Fleury
Weal and Suzuki swap places on 2nd and 4th lines, which had been an in-game adjustment last Wednesday in Buffalo, and continued the next night vs Detroit until Weal got hurt 8 minutes into the first period.