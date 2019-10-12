Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lineup vs. Blues

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Weal

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Thompson - Suzuki

Mete - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Chiarot - Folin

Price

Kinkaid

Scratches: Reilly, Fleury

Kulak returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last two games, taking the spot beside Petry which Chiarot had occupied since day one of training camp.

Weal and Suzuki swap places on 2nd and 4th lines, which had been an in-game adjustment last Wednesday in Buffalo, and continued the next night vs Detroit until Weal got hurt 8 minutes into the first period.