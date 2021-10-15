Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Brock Boeser us unlikely to play Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers according to head coach Travis Green. "He’s skating right now, so we’ll see. I don’t think he’ll play tonight," Green said during his morning availability.

 

Green also confirms that goaltender Thatcher Demko will start.  

Edmonton Oilers

Below are the Oilers line during Friday's practice:

Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi 
Hyman-RNH-Yamamoto 
Foegele-Ryan-Kassian
Perlini-McLeod-Turris
Benson-Sceviour

Nurse-Barrie
Keith-Ceci
Koekkoek-Bouchard
Lagesson-Russell

Smith
Koskinen

New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier will likely be in net for the Devils' season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bernier, 33, appeared in 245 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season, posting a 9-11-1 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Defenceman Ty Smith was also on the ice for the Devils' morning skate after missing the entire preseason due to injury.

The 21-year-old played in 48 games last season, registering two goals and 21 assists.

Florida Panthers

Head coach Joel Quenneville confirmed that Sergei Bobrovsky will start Saturday's game against the New York Islanders. 

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have loaned forward Jackson Cates to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

The24-year-old played four games with the Flyers last season, registering one assist.

The Panthers also loaned Chase Priskie and Maxime Mamin to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt (upper body) and defenceman Henri Jokiharju (lower body) did not skate at Friday's practice. Head coach Don Granato said both would miss at least a couple of weeks.


Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) skated for a third time and could join Sabres practice within the next week.