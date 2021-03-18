Sabres fire Krueger, Granato to take over on interim basis

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have cancelled practice this morning due to a member of the hockey staff entering COVID-19 protocols. They are scheduled to play the Boston Bruins tonight.

BREAKING: The #Sabres just canceled the morning skate because “a member of the team’s hockey staff had entered Covid-19 protocols”



A calamity a day. Holy moly. — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 18, 2021

The team had a COVID-19 outbreak in early February, causing six games to be postponed.

Buffalo is in the midst of a 12-game winless skid and fired head coach Ralph Krueger and assistant coach Steve Smith on Wednesday. Don Granato is serving as interim head coach with development coaches Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi also behind the bench.

The Sabres are last in the NHL with a 6-18-4 record and 16 points.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins' pre-game skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo has been cancelled due to a Bruins player entering the league's COVID-19 protocols.

UPDATE: Today’s pregame skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY has been cancelled due to a Bruins player entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 18, 2021

Scheduled to face the Sabres tonight, Buffalo also cancelled their morning practice due to a member of their staff entering COVID-19 protocols.

The Bruins are 15-8-4 this season with 34 points as they sit fourth in the East Division.