Winnipeg Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was absent from practice on Thursday.

No Byfuglien or Morrow out for morning skate. Scheifele is on the ice and Schilling is here as well. #NHLJets — Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) November 29, 2018

Byfuglien collided with Pens defenceman Jamie Oleksiak during the second period of Tuesday's game and struggled to return to the bench requiring the assistance of his teammates.

After undergoing concussion protocol, he re-entered the game later that frame and ended up playing just north of 22 minutes.

The NHL intends to follow up on the incident to ensure the Jets followed the proper protocol.

Montreal Canadiens

Habs forward Paul Byron was back on the ice at practice on Thursday morning, per NHL.com.

The 29-year-old has four goals and seven points through 11 games this season and last played on Oct. 30.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Hudon - Peca - Scherbak

Kulak - Weber

Schlemko - Petry

Reilly - Benn

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Sens goaltender Craig Anderson is set to make his first start since Nov. 21 on Thursday against the New York Rangers, per the Ottawa Sun.

It's been a rough season for the 37-year-old. Through 22 games (21 starts) he's posted a 9-9-3 record to go along with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Here are Thursday's practice lines:

Dzingel - Duchene - Batherson

Tkachuk - White - Stone

Boedker - Tierney - Ryan

Paajarvi - Smith - Pyatt — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 29, 2018

Washington Capitals

Caps forward Alex Ovechkin (upper-body injury) will not practice on Thursday as he was given a maintenance day.

From the Capitals:



Alex Ovechkin won’t skate today. Maintenance for an upper-body injury. He skated yesterday.



Kempny, Smith-Pelly and Kuznetsov are all scheduled to skate. Kuznetsov (concussion) has not been medically cleared yet, so this is just another step for him. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) November 29, 2018

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (concussion) skated however he has not yet received medical clearance.

New Jersey Devils

Devils forward Steve Santini (jaw) practiced with the team on Wednesday however his status remains day-to-day, per northjersey.com.

The 23-year-old has only played one game with the Devils this season and was held pointless.

Forwards Marcus Johansson (lower-body injury) and Taylor Hall (maintenance) were both on the ice at Thursday's practice.

Here are Thursday's practice lines: