1h ago
Ice Chips: Byfuglien absent from Jets practice
TSN.ca Staff
Winnipeg Jets
Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien was absent from practice on Thursday.
Byfuglien collided with Pens defenceman Jamie Oleksiak during the second period of Tuesday's game and struggled to return to the bench requiring the assistance of his teammates.
After undergoing concussion protocol, he re-entered the game later that frame and ended up playing just north of 22 minutes.
The NHL intends to follow up on the incident to ensure the Jets followed the proper protocol.
Montreal Canadiens
Habs forward Paul Byron was back on the ice at practice on Thursday morning, per NHL.com.
The 29-year-old has four goals and seven points through 11 games this season and last played on Oct. 30.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
Drouin - Domi - Shaw
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Hudon - Peca - Scherbak
Kulak - Weber
Schlemko - Petry
Reilly - Benn
Ouellet - Mete
Price
Niemi
Ottawa Senators
Sens goaltender Craig Anderson is set to make his first start since Nov. 21 on Thursday against the New York Rangers, per the Ottawa Sun.
It's been a rough season for the 37-year-old. Through 22 games (21 starts) he's posted a 9-9-3 record to go along with a 3.87 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.
Here are Thursday's practice lines:
Washington Capitals
Caps forward Alex Ovechkin (upper-body injury) will not practice on Thursday as he was given a maintenance day.
Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (concussion) skated however he has not yet received medical clearance.
New Jersey Devils
Devils forward Steve Santini (jaw) practiced with the team on Wednesday however his status remains day-to-day, per northjersey.com.
The 23-year-old has only played one game with the Devils this season and was held pointless.
Forwards Marcus Johansson (lower-body injury) and Taylor Hall (maintenance) were both on the ice at Thursday's practice.
Here are Thursday's practice lines: