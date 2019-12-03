Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

New Flames head coach Geoff Ward mixed up the lines during Tuesday's skate according to TSN's Jermain Franklin.

Franklin reports Elias Lindholm moved to the middle with Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund was paired with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau was matched with Derek Ryan. Here were the full lines:

Tkachuk-Lindholm-Mangiapane

Backlund-Monahan-Dube

Lucic-Ryan-Gaudreau

Rieder-Jankowski-Frolik

Czarnik, Rinaldo

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Kylington-Andersson

Stone

Rittich

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

Jets head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Tuesday that defenceman Dmitry Kulikov will be out of the lineup until around the All-Star break because of an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury Friday against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period after playing 3:59. He then missed Saturday's game.

In 25 games so far this season, Kulikov has one goal and three assists. This is his third season with the Jets.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs announced Tuesday they have recalled defenceman Martin Marincin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The blueliner was sent down Friday and is pointless through seven games with the big club so far this season. At the AHL level, he has one assist in two games.

Meanwhile, Nick Shore was placed on waivers by the club on Tuesday.

Toronto will play five of their next six games on the road, a stretch that begins Tuesday night in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid cleared Tuesday afternoon after he was placed on waivers Monday morning. Twenty-year old goalie Cayden Primeau is currently with the Canadiens serving as the backup.

Here is the projected lineup for Tuesday night courtesy of TSN's John Lu as the Habs look to snap an eight-game winless skid:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Cousins - Domi - Suzuki

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Peca - Thompson - Weal

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Olofsson - Fleury

Price

Primeau

Scratches: Hudon, Reilly

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks announced Tuesday they have recalled forward Maxime Comtois and defenceman Josh Mahura from the AHL's San Diego Gulls. As a corresponding move, forward Max Jones was sent to San Diego.

New York Rangers

Marc Staal expects to rejoin the Rangers for their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday according to Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post.

A final decision on whether he plays or not will be made by head coach David Quinn.

Staal has been out of action since having ankle surgery on Nov. 9.