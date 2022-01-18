Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals will be without T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Conor Sheary against the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night.

Capitals at morning skate today:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Hathaway

Protas-Backstrom-Wilson

McMichael-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Leason



Fehervary-Schultz

Orlov-Jensen

Cholowski-TvR



Oshie (upper body), Carlson (COVID protocol), Sheary (COVID protocol) not skating — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 18, 2022

Oshie is out with an upper body injury while Carlson and Sheary are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens announced that the team was adding two more players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Les attaquants Joel Armia et Cole Caufield ont été placés aujourd'hui sur le protocole de la COVID-19 de la LNH.



Forwards Joel Armia and Cole Caufield were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list today. pic.twitter.com/mClmhZwzkr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2022

Joel Armia and Cole Caufield tested positive and were both placed in the league's protocol.

Dallas Stars

Anton Khudobin has been reassigned to the taxi squad by the Stars. Khudobin last played in the Stars Jan. 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Dallas Stars have reassigned goaltender Anton Khudobin to the Taxi Squad and reassigned forward Ty Dellandrea from Texas to the Taxi Squad. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 18, 2022

The team also announced that forward Ty Dellandrea has been recalled from the Texas Stars of the AHL and placed on the taxi squad.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils will be without head coach Lindy Ruff due to personal reasons, he is expected to be back with the team Wednesday.

Lindy Ruff (personal) will not be on the ice for #NJDevils practice today.



He is expected to return to the club tomorrow. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 18, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team had reassigned Josh Leivo to the taxi squad and that Joey Keane had been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

The #Canes have reassigned forward Josh Leivo to their Taxi Squad and defenseman Joey Keane to the @Chicago_Wolves.https://t.co/gqV9qwwHc3 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 18, 2022

