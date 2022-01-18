1h ago
Ice Chips: Capitals without Oshie, Carlson and Sheary
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals
The Capitals will be without T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and Conor Sheary against the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night.
Oshie is out with an upper body injury while Carlson and Sheary are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens announced that the team was adding two more players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
Joel Armia and Cole Caufield tested positive and were both placed in the league's protocol.
Dallas Stars
Anton Khudobin has been reassigned to the taxi squad by the Stars. Khudobin last played in the Stars Jan. 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The team also announced that forward Ty Dellandrea has been recalled from the Texas Stars of the AHL and placed on the taxi squad.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils will be without head coach Lindy Ruff due to personal reasons, he is expected to be back with the team Wednesday.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team had reassigned Josh Leivo to the taxi squad and that Joey Keane had been assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
