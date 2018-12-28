Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen isn't on the ice for practice this morning. He took a scary crash into the boards last night against the Carolina Hurricanes. 

Montreal Canadiens

Lines and defence pairings at Friday's morning skate at BB&T Center. Carey Price was put on the injured reserve yesterday and Michael McNiven was emergency recalled to back up Antti Niemi.

Drouin - Domi - Byron
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Shaw
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Armia, Hudon, Peca

Mete - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Kulak - Benn
Alzner

Niemi
McNiven

Carolina Hurricanes 

The Hurricanes have placed defenceman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He had signed a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO. 

 Waivers

The following players have been placed on waivers today at noon ET:

Jake Dotchin, D, Anaheim Ducks

Valentin Zykov, F, Edmonton Oilers

The following players have been placed on unconditional waivers today at noon ET:

Joonas Lyytinen, D, Nashville Predators

Michal Cajkovsky, D, Carolina Hurricanes