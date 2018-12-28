21m ago
Ice Chips: Caps D Niskanen absent at practice
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals
Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen isn't on the ice for practice this morning. He took a scary crash into the boards last night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Montreal Canadiens
Lines and defence pairings at Friday's morning skate at BB&T Center. Carey Price was put on the injured reserve yesterday and Michael McNiven was emergency recalled to back up Antti Niemi.
Drouin - Domi - Byron
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Shaw
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Armia, Hudon, Peca
Mete - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Kulak - Benn
Alzner
Niemi
McNiven
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have placed defenceman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He had signed a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO.
Waivers
The following players have been placed on waivers today at noon ET:
Jake Dotchin, D, Anaheim Ducks
Valentin Zykov, F, Edmonton Oilers
The following players have been placed on unconditional waivers today at noon ET:
Joonas Lyytinen, D, Nashville Predators
Michal Cajkovsky, D, Carolina Hurricanes