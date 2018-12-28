Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen isn't on the ice for practice this morning. He took a scary crash into the boards last night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This probably won’t come as shock, but defenseman Matt Niskanen isn’t on the ice for practice after his scary crash into the boards last night. We’ll see what Reirden says after practice, but wouldn’t expect him to play tomorrow at this point. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) December 28, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Lines and defence pairings at Friday's morning skate at BB&T Center. Carey Price was put on the injured reserve yesterday and Michael McNiven was emergency recalled to back up Antti Niemi.

Drouin - Domi - Byron

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Shaw

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Armia, Hudon, Peca

Mete - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Kulak - Benn

Alzner

Niemi

McNiven

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have placed defenceman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He had signed a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO.

The #Canes have placed defenseman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contact.



Cajkovsky, signed to a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO, is likely headed to the KHL. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) December 28, 2018

Waivers

The following players have been placed on waivers today at noon ET:

Jake Dotchin, D, Anaheim Ducks

Valentin Zykov, F, Edmonton Oilers

The following players have been placed on unconditional waivers today at noon ET:

Joonas Lyytinen, D, Nashville Predators

Michal Cajkovsky, D, Carolina Hurricanes