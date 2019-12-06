Is it time to lower expectations on the Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs

Captain John Tavares will not be practising with the Leafs today, as he is absent for personal reasons. The Leafs have lost their last two games.

In 23 games this season, Tavares has 10 goals and 20 points.

Pontus Aberg, recalled earlier Friday from the AHL, skated on a line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander in practice, taking the spot of the injured Andreas Johnsson.

Leafs lines/combos at practice per TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Aberg-Matthews-Nylander

Hyman-Gauthier-Marner

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Kapanen

Engvall-Spezza-Petan/Timashov

Moore

Rielly-Barrie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Ceci

Marincin

Andersen

Hutchinson

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have assigned forward Nikolay Goldobin to the AHL's Utica Comets. He appeared in one game. In 18 games with Utica, Goldobin has eight goals and 20 points.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have recalled forward Filip Zadina from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. In 20 games with the Griffins this season, recording seven goals and 13 points. In five games with the Red Wings this season, Zadina has two assists.

The 20-year-old was drafted sixth overall at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have placed defenceman David Sklenicka on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination. He was recently demoted to the ECHL. In seven games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season, Sklenicka had one goal and three points.

He recorded three goals and nine points in 68 games with Laval last season. Sklenicka is the second-year of his two-yea, entry-level contract.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators. In 11 games with Belleville, Davidsson has two goals in four points. He has one assists in two games with Ottawa.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Jonathan Davidsson from @BellevilleSens.



New Jersey Devils

The Devils have loaned defenceman Connor Carrick to AHL Binghamton on a conditioning assignment. He will join the team today for their game at Providence. Carrick has been sidelined since Oct. 14 after undergoing surgery on his finger.

Defenceman Colton White was recalled from the AHL and will join the team for the morning skate.

New Jersey has loaned D Connor Carrick to Binghamton (AHL) on a conditioning assignment. He will join the team today for their game at Providence.



Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled forward Aleksi Saarela from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. In 17 games with Springfield this season, Saarela has four goal and 10 points. He also posted one assist in five games with the Rockford IceHogs.

Saarela, 22, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 22 in exchange for defenceman Ian McCoshen.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned forward Boo Nieves to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. He skated in four games with Rangers after he was recalled on Nov. 24. In 20 games with Hartford, Nieves has one goal and eight points.

In 76 career games, Nieves has five goals and 19 points.

Boston Bruins

Bruins practice lines:

Marchand - Coyle - Heinen

DeBrusk - Krejci - Pastrnak

Nordstrom - Kuraly - Wagner

Bjork - Lindholm - Ritchie

Bergeron (red) - Backes

Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Carlo

Moore - Grzelcyk

Kampfer - Clifton

Rask

Halak