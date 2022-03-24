Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price was not on the ice for the Habs' optional morning skate on Thursday, while Tyler Pitlick will make his debut with the team on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers. Jonathan Drouin (COVID contact) will not play, while Jake Allen starts in goal.

Carolina Hurricanes

Freddie Anderson is expected to start in goal against Dallas, while new Hurricane Max Domi is reunited with former Canadiens teammate Jesperi Kotkaniemi on a line with Derek Stepan.

St. Louis Blues

Defenceman Torey Krug is week-to-week with an upper body injury.

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron is still out (elbow) against the Lightning while Jeremy Swayman starts in goal.