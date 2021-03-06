1h ago
Ice Chips: Price in starter's net for Habs
Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price was in the starter's net at the team's skate Saturday morning ahead of their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets. Paul Byron and Victor Mete will serve as scratches.
Here were their lines courtesy of TSN's John Lu:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Lehkonen - Evans - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Price starting
Allen
Scratches: Byron, Mete
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Cale Makar is doubtful to return from an upper-body injury as the Avs take on the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, writes Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com.
Makar last played on Feb. 26 and has missed the last four games with the ailment. Colorado also plays Monday against the Arizona Coyotes and Knabenbauer writes he is unlikely to return then as well.
Makar has one goal and 13 assists in 15 games so far this season.
Meanwhile, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, forward Nathan MacKinnon is likely to miss "a couple more games" as he continues to recover from a hit from Joachim Blichfeld of the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld was suspended two games for an illegal check.
Where the Avs stand w/ injuries:— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 6, 2021
-MacKinnon is probably going to miss a couple more games after the San Jose hit
-Makar is progressing but still out
-Byram and Calvert skated today. Calvert went through morning skate in a non-contact jersey
-No timeline on EJ and Francouz
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes announced Saturday morning that they have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract.
The #Canes have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract. Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save% in four games with the Chicago Wolves this season.https://t.co/1JHKhaIErq— Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 6, 2021
Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save percentage in four games with the Chicago Wolves so far this season.