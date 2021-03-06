Were expectations too high for the Canucks this year?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price was in the starter's net at the team's skate Saturday morning ahead of their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets. Paul Byron and Victor Mete will serve as scratches.

Here were their lines courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Lehkonen - Evans - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Price starting

Allen

Scratches: Byron, Mete

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Cale Makar is doubtful to return from an upper-body injury as the Avs take on the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, writes Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com.

Makar last played on Feb. 26 and has missed the last four games with the ailment. Colorado also plays Monday against the Arizona Coyotes and Knabenbauer writes he is unlikely to return then as well.

Makar has one goal and 13 assists in 15 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh, forward Nathan MacKinnon is likely to miss "a couple more games" as he continues to recover from a hit from Joachim Blichfeld of the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld was suspended two games for an illegal check.

Where the Avs stand w/ injuries:



-MacKinnon is probably going to miss a couple more games after the San Jose hit

-Makar is progressing but still out

-Byram and Calvert skated today. Calvert went through morning skate in a non-contact jersey

-No timeline on EJ and Francouz — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) March 6, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced Saturday morning that they have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The #Canes have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a two-year, entry-level contract. Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save% in four games with the Chicago Wolves this season.https://t.co/1JHKhaIErq — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 6, 2021

Warm is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .940 save percentage in four games with the Chicago Wolves so far this season.