Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Coach Mike Babcock says Frederik Andersen will start tonight vs. New Jersey, according to TSN's Kristen Shilton. The 31-year-old made 36 saves for the win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. He has made eight starts in a row while only giving up two goals or less in seven of those matchups.

Since Andersen (8-5-0) starts today, it is likely that Garret Sparks will be between the posts tomorrow night, according to Babcock.

Washington Capitals

John Carlson has a lower-body injury, and will be out of the lineup tonight, the team announced. The defenceman has five goals and 13 assists in 14 games.

Brooks Orpik is still listed on the IR with a lower body injury, where he will miss his fifth game in a row, according to NHL's Tom Gulitti. The 38-year-old is scheduled to be out for 10 games total.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Madison Bowey have been called up, where Siegenthaler will make his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenceman Aaron Ness has been recalled from his morning skate to the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Friday morning skate lineup, per NHL's Gulitti:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Jaskin

Stephenson-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Eller-Connolly

Burakovsky-Boyd-DSP

Kempny-Niskanen

Orkov-Djoos

Siegenthaler-Bowey

Holtby

Copley