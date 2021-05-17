Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was not on the ice for morning skate after being pulled in Game 1 with an apparent lower-body injury.

Craig Anderson was the first goalie off the ice Monday and appears set to make his first playoff start since 2017, when he was with the Ottawa Senators.

Anderson turned aside 21 of 22 shots after entering Game 1 in relief of Vanecek ass the Capitals won in overtime.

Removed from the COVID Protocol on Sunday, Evgeny Kuznetsov was skating as an extra Monday morning.

Nashville Predators

Forward Viktor Arvidsson will return to the lineup for Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Monday. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since April 27 with an upper-body injury. Arvidsson has 10 goals and 25 assists over 50 games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Alex Nedeljkovic was in the starter's net for Carolina's morning skate and will likely get the nod between the pipes for Game 1 against the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old is 15-5-3 with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage over 23 games for the Hurricanes this season.