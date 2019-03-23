Chabot excited to get back in the line-up

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will have defenceman Thomas Chabot and forward Colin White back in the lineup Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Chabot returns from a broken toe that has kept him out of the lineup since March 11 while White returns from a neck injury that has kept him out of action the past two weeks.

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lines vs. Sabres

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Thompson - Weal

Mete - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Benn - Folin

Price

Niemi

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Predators

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Hayes-Laine

Tanev-Lowry-Little

Hendricks-Copp-Perreault

Beaulieu-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Niku

Hellebuyck

New Jersey Devils

Kyle Palmieri returns to the Devils lineup against the Arizona Coyotes after missing one game with an upper-body injury.