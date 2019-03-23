Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will have defenceman Thomas Chabot and forward Colin White back in the lineup Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Chabot returns from a broken toe that has kept him out of the lineup since March 11 while White returns from a neck injury that has kept him out of action the past two weeks. 

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lines vs. Sabres

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Weal

Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Benn - Folin

Price
Niemi

Winnipeg Jets

Projected lines vs. Predators

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler 

Connor-Hayes-Laine

Tanev-Lowry-Little

Hendricks-Copp-Perreault

 

Beaulieu-Trouba 

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Niku

 

Hellebuyck

 

 

New Jersey Devils

 

Kyle Palmieri returns to the Devils lineup against the Arizona Coyotes after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

 

 