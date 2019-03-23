1h ago
Ice Chips: Chabot, White to return for Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Chabot excited to get back in the line-up
Ottawa Senators
The Senators will have defenceman Thomas Chabot and forward Colin White back in the lineup Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. Chabot returns from a broken toe that has kept him out of the lineup since March 11 while White returns from a neck injury that has kept him out of action the past two weeks.
Montreal Canadiens
Projected lines vs. Sabres
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Thompson - Weal
Mete - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Benn - Folin
Price
Niemi
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs. Predators
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Connor-Hayes-Laine
Tanev-Lowry-Little
Hendricks-Copp-Perreault
Beaulieu-Trouba
Kulikov-Myers
Chiarot-Niku
Hellebuyck
New Jersey Devils
Kyle Palmieri returns to the Devils lineup against the Arizona Coyotes after missing one game with an upper-body injury.