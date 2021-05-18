Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Chris Driedger will start Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per head coach Joel Quenneville.

Sergei Bobrovsky started Game 1 of the series for the Panthers, allowing five goals on 40 shots in the 5-4 loss.

In 23 regular season games this year, Driedger recorded a .927 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average.

It also appears that Juho Lammikko is drawing in for the suspended Sam Bennett, with Alex Wennberg moving up to second line centre and Noel Acciari moving up to third line centre.