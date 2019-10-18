1h ago
Ice Chips: Avs' MacKinnon a GTD Friday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Masters: Kerfoot, Mikheyev join Marner's line, Nylander gets promoted on PP unit
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Nathan MacKinnon did not skate Friday morning and is a game-time decision for tonight's matchup with the Florida Panthers because of a leg injury, reports Adrian Dater.
Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters MacKinnon's leg was "pretty sore."
J.T. Compher took his spot on the top power-play unit at the team's skate.
Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price is expected to start in net Saturday for the Habs, while Keith Kinkaid will likely go Sunday in the second half of the back-to-back, reports TSN's John Lu.
Montreal plays consecutive afternoon games Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Blues and Sunday afternoon in Minnesota against the Wild.
Toronto Maple Leafs
It looks like Alexander Kerfoot will take the place of John Tavares on the second line as he slid in between Ilya Mikheyev and Mitch Marner at Leafs' skate on Friday.
Meanwhile, William Nylander replaced Tavares on the Maple Leafs' top power play unit, joining Auston Matthews, Marner, Andreas Johnsson and Morgan Rielly.
Tavares is expected to be out at least two weeks as he recovers from a broken finger sustained in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:
Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Marner
Moore-Spezza-Kapanen
Timashov-Shore-Gauthier
Petan
Hyman
Rielly-Ceci
Muzzin-Barrie
Marincin-Holl
Gravel-Dermott
Andersen
Hutchinson
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net for the Panthers as they take on the Colorado Avalanche at home, reports Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.
Head coach Joel Quenneville also told reporters Friday that there could be "lineup changes" ahead of the matchup.