Colorado Avalanche

Forward Nathan MacKinnon did not skate Friday morning and is a game-time decision for tonight's matchup with the Florida Panthers because of a leg injury, reports Adrian Dater.

Head coach Jared Bednar told reporters MacKinnon's leg was "pretty sore."

J.T. Compher took his spot on the top power-play unit at the team's skate.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price is expected to start in net Saturday for the Habs, while Keith Kinkaid will likely go Sunday in the second half of the back-to-back, reports TSN's John Lu.

Montreal plays consecutive afternoon games Saturday afternoon against the St. Louis Blues and Sunday afternoon in Minnesota against the Wild.

Toronto Maple Leafs

It looks like Alexander Kerfoot will take the place of John Tavares on the second line as he slid in between Ilya Mikheyev and Mitch Marner at Leafs' skate on Friday.

Meanwhile, William Nylander replaced Tavares on the Maple Leafs' top power play unit, joining Auston Matthews, Marner, Andreas Johnsson and Morgan Rielly.

Tavares is expected to be out at least two weeks as he recovers from a broken finger sustained in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Here were the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Johnsson-Matthews-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Marner

Moore-Spezza-Kapanen

Timashov-Shore-Gauthier

Petan

Hyman

Rielly-Ceci

Muzzin-Barrie

Marincin-Holl

Gravel-Dermott

Andersen

Hutchinson

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net for the Panthers as they take on the Colorado Avalanche at home, reports Jameson Olive of FloridaPanthers.com.

Head coach Joel Quenneville also told reporters Friday that there could be "lineup changes" ahead of the matchup.